Unicycive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UNCY) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Roth Capital

Roth Capital began coverage on shares of Unicycive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UNCY) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $13.50 price objective on the stock.

UNCY opened at $3.05 on Monday. Unicycive Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $2.52 and a 52 week high of $8.73.

Unicycive Therapeutics Company Profile

Unicycive Therapeutics Inc is a clinical stage biotechnology company. It involved in developing therapies for patients with kidney disease. The company’s lead drug consist Renazorb, is a novel phosphate binding agent being developed for the treatment of hyperphosphatemia. Unicycive Therapeutics Inc is based in LOS ALTOS, Calif.

