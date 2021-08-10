Unicycive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UNCY) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Roth Capital

Roth Capital began coverage on shares of Unicycive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UNCY) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $13.50 price objective on the stock.
UNCY opened at $3.05 on Monday. Unicycive Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $2.52 and a 52 week high of $8.73.
Unicycive Therapeutics Company Profile
See Also: What do investors mean by earnings per share?
Receive News & Ratings for Unicycive Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unicycive Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.