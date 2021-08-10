Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Shares Sold by Bartlett & Co. LLC

Bartlett & Co. LLC lowered its stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 166,624 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 1,681 shares during the quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $36,646,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Union Pacific by 22.8% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 17,800 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $3,923,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Cullen Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Union Pacific in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,206,000. Rothschild Investment Corp IL lifted its holdings in Union Pacific by 95.4% in the 2nd quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 7,106 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,563,000 after acquiring an additional 3,469 shares during the last quarter. Navalign LLC acquired a new stake in Union Pacific in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,181,000. Finally, Adviser Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Union Pacific by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 29,247 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $6,446,000 after acquiring an additional 5,002 shares during the last quarter. 77.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UNP traded up $1.76 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $221.71. 1,955,097 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,814,889. The company has a market cap of $144.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $220.37. Union Pacific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $171.50 and a fifty-two week high of $231.26.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The railroad operator reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.17. Union Pacific had a net margin of 28.60% and a return on equity of 37.65%. The business had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 29.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 9.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a $1.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.26%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on UNP. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $259.00 to $261.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Union Pacific from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Union Pacific from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Union Pacific from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Union Pacific from $252.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $242.50.

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

