Unistake (UNISTAKE) One Day Trading Volume Tops $190,345.00

Unistake (CURRENCY:UNISTAKE) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 10th. In the last seven days, Unistake has traded 13.7% higher against the dollar. Unistake has a total market capitalization of $7.21 million and approximately $190,345.00 worth of Unistake was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Unistake coin can currently be bought for $0.0397 or 0.00000087 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Unistake alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002192 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00001874 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.46 or 0.00044850 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $71.37 or 0.00156438 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $66.91 or 0.00146663 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45,589.72 or 0.99935916 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002778 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $372.03 or 0.00815506 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Unistake Profile

Unistake launched on October 5th, 2020. Unistake’s total supply is 280,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 181,642,798 coins. Unistake’s official Twitter account is @UnistakeFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Unistake is unistake.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Unistake empowers DeFi projects in their quest for liquidity by providing new incentives for their supporters to create Uniswapliquidity pools. Communities can contribute to a token's liquidity in new ways designed to include returns, reduced risk of impermanent loss, and single-sided liquidity provision. “

Unistake Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unistake directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Unistake should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Unistake using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Unistake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Unistake and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.