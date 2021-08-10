United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) Shares Acquired by Advisory Services Network LLC

Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) by 121.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,616 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,984 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in United Airlines were worth $208,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of UAL. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in United Airlines during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in United Airlines during the first quarter worth about $33,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. raised its stake in United Airlines by 250.0% during the first quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 700 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in United Airlines by 41.5% during the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 828 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the period. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in United Airlines during the first quarter worth about $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.16% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Argus cut shares of United Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of United Airlines from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. MKM Partners decreased their target price on shares of United Airlines from $65.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Barclays upped their target price on shares of United Airlines from $44.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of United Airlines from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.26.

UAL stock opened at $46.45 on Tuesday. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.22 and a 12 month high of $63.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.53 and a beta of 1.58. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.64.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The transportation company reported ($3.91) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($4.17) by $0.26. United Airlines had a negative net margin of 37.89% and a negative return on equity of 140.25%. The business had revenue of $5.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($9.31) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 270.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post -12.29 earnings per share for the current year.

United Airlines Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which offers satellite based Wi-Fi, including on long-haul overseas routes. It transports people and cargo throughout North America and to destinations in Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East and Latin America. UAL, through United and its regional carriers.

