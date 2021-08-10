United Asset Strategies Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:XRT)

United Asset Strategies Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:XRT) by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,170 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,553 shares during the quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Retail ETF were worth $989,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tectonic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Retail ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Retail ETF during the first quarter worth $38,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Retail ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Retail ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Blume Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Retail ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $125,000.

Get SPDR S&P Retail ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA XRT opened at $94.91 on Tuesday. SPDR S&P Retail ETF has a 1-year low of $48.02 and a 1-year high of $99.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $95.44.

SPDR S&P Retail ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Retail Select Industry Index (the Index). The Index is an equal weighted market cap index. The Index represents the retail sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Market Index. The Fund invests in industries, such as apparel retail, automotive retail, food retail, department stores, Internet retail, general merchandise stores, drug retail, and hypermarkets and super centers.

Featured Story: Analyst Ratings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:XRT).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Retail ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Retail ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.