United Asset Strategies Inc. Invests $606,000 in iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR)

United Asset Strategies Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 5,948 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $606,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its position in iShares US Real Estate ETF by 114.4% during the 1st quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 115,057 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,497,000 after purchasing an additional 61,383 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its holdings in iShares US Real Estate ETF by 80.6% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 336,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,892,000 after buying an additional 150,000 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in iShares US Real Estate ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $36,776,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in iShares US Real Estate ETF during the first quarter worth $4,928,000. Finally, Appleton Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares US Real Estate ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $287,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IYR opened at $106.50 on Tuesday. iShares US Real Estate ETF has a 1-year low of $76.33 and a 1-year high of $107.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $104.48.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

