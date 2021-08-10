United Asset Strategies Inc. Lowers Holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

United Asset Strategies Inc. decreased its stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 76.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,900 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 6,066 shares during the quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $272,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of QCOM. Brilliance Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in QUALCOMM by 471.5% during the first quarter. Brilliance Asset Management Ltd. now owns 6,022,915 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $798,578,000 after purchasing an additional 4,969,053 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 4.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 83,599,923 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $11,084,513,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600,480 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 36.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,330,243 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,369,687,000 after acquiring an additional 2,781,284 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 767.4% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,292,160 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $303,917,000 after acquiring an additional 2,027,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the first quarter valued at approximately $162,231,000. Institutional investors own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Brian Modoff sold 1,510 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.45, for a total value of $206,039.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 1,835 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.00, for a total value of $242,220.00. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 4,921 shares of company stock valued at $653,433. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

QCOM opened at $146.92 on Tuesday. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52 week low of $104.74 and a 52 week high of $167.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $140.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $165.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.72.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The wireless technology company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.24. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 102.31% and a net margin of 28.25%. Research analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.44%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. KGI Securities assumed coverage on QUALCOMM in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “hold” rating and set a $157.00 target price on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Citigroup cut their price target on QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $154.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised QUALCOMM from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $136.00 to $148.00 in a report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. QUALCOMM currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $166.89.

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

