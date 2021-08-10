United Asset Strategies Inc. Sells 1,568 Shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

United Asset Strategies Inc. cut its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) by 29.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,809 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,568 shares during the quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc.’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $328,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 28.8% during the second quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 586 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $66,000. TruWealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $250,000. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $283,000.

Shares of SHY opened at $86.18 on Tuesday. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $86.06 and a 1 year high of $86.56. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $86.22.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were given a $0.012 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 2nd. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.17%.

