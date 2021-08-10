United Asset Strategies Inc. Sells 16,577 Shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

United Asset Strategies Inc. reduced its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) by 57.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,362 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 16,577 shares during the quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc.’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $417,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 190.8% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,730 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,135 shares during the last quarter. Black Swift Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Retirement Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 512.7% in the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 2,212 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,851 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. 95.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of IAU opened at $32.91 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.57. iShares Gold Trust has a 52-week low of $31.94 and a 52-week high of $39.14.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

