United Asset Strategies Inc. Sells 230 Shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

United Asset Strategies Inc. cut its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI) by 3.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,167 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 230 shares during the period. United Asset Strategies Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $835,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XBI. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 61.8% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,418 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $462,000 after purchasing an additional 1,305 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 103,031 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,950,000 after buying an additional 18,083 shares during the last quarter. Asio Capital LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Asio Capital LLC now owns 17,995 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,437,000 after acquiring an additional 1,609 shares in the last quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 24,689 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,343,000 after acquiring an additional 2,153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 102,795 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,918,000 after acquiring an additional 1,538 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P Biotech ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA XBI opened at $127.53 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $130.83. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 12-month low of $100.64 and a 12-month high of $174.79.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

Recommended Story: Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRIP)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Biotech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.