UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) is Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR’s 7th Largest Position

Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR reduced its stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 10.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,583 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 3,327 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group makes up 3.4% of Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $11,846,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $439,000. Camden National Bank boosted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 1,902 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $667,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. High Pines Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. High Pines Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,510 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,166,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. raised its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 57.5% during the 1st quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 13,226 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,937,000 after buying an additional 4,831 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,110 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $785,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. 86.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE UNH opened at $409.39 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $386.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s 50-day moving average is $407.97. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $289.64 and a fifty-two week high of $425.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.43 by $0.27. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 22.15% and a net margin of 5.33%. The business had revenue of $71.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $7.12 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Monday, June 21st were issued a $1.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 18th. This is a boost from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.36%.

In other news, CFO John F. Rex sold 15,438 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $412.04, for a total transaction of $6,361,073.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $420.62, for a total value of $25,237,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 941,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $396,038,967.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 102,438 shares of company stock worth $42,706,034 over the last 90 days. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on UNH shares. Argus raised UnitedHealth Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $440.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $410.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Bank of America upped their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $450.00 to $522.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $435.00 to $465.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. UnitedHealth Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $443.74.

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

