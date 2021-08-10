Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) Stake Lowered by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lessened its holdings in Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) by 35.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,666 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 3,632 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Universal Display were worth $1,482,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in OLED. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Universal Display by 156,745.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 202,330 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,926,000 after purchasing an additional 202,201 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Universal Display in the 4th quarter valued at $525,000. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Universal Display by 88.8% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 3,406 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $782,000 after purchasing an additional 1,602 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Universal Display by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 183,773 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $42,233,000 after purchasing an additional 7,021 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in shares of Universal Display by 241.7% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,408 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 996 shares during the last quarter. 69.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:OLED opened at $207.53 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $217.80. Universal Display Co. has a 52-week low of $161.01 and a 52-week high of $262.77. The company has a market cap of $9.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.34.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.12. Universal Display had a net margin of 32.60% and a return on equity of 16.39%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Universal Display Co. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.39%. Universal Display’s payout ratio is 28.57%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on OLED shares. raised shares of Universal Display from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $217.00 to $253.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Universal Display from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $222.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Roth Capital boosted their target price on shares of Universal Display from $250.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Universal Display from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $253.67.

In related news, insider Julia J. Brown sold 22,007 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total value of $4,951,575.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

About Universal Display

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in display and solid-state lighting applications. As of February 18, 2021, it owned, exclusively licenses, or had sole rights to sublicense approximately 5,000 issued and pending patents worldwide.

