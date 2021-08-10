Univest Financial (NASDAQ:UVSP) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Univest Financial (NASDAQ:UVSP) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Univest Corporation of Pennsylvania is a bank holding company. It owns all of the capital stock of Union National Bank and Trust Company, Pennview Savings Bank, Univest Realty Corporation, Univest Leasing Corporation, Univest Delaware, Inc., Univest Financial Services Corporation, Univest Insurance Company, and Univest Electronic Services Corporation. “

Shares of UVSP opened at $27.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.13. Univest Financial has a twelve month low of $13.92 and a twelve month high of $30.14. The stock has a market cap of $820.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.41 and a beta of 1.10.

Univest Financial (NASDAQ:UVSP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.06. Univest Financial had a return on equity of 14.22% and a net margin of 33.46%. On average, equities analysts predict that Univest Financial will post 2.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 11th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 10th. Univest Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.78%.

In other Univest Financial news, Director K Leon Moyer sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.07, for a total transaction of $145,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Univest Financial by 1,392.1% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,058 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Univest Financial in the second quarter valued at $66,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Univest Financial during the first quarter valued at $137,000. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in Univest Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $244,000. Finally, Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new position in Univest Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $303,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.06% of the company’s stock.

Univest Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Univest Bank and Trust Co that provides banking products and services primarily in Pennsylvania. It operates through three segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. The Banking segment provides a range of banking services, such as deposit taking, loan origination and servicing, mortgage banking, other general banking, and equipment lease financing services for individuals, businesses, municipalities, and nonprofit organizations.

