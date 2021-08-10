Usca Ria LLC Boosts Stake in Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund Inc. (NYSEARCA:RMM)

Usca Ria LLC raised its stake in shares of Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund Inc. (NYSEARCA:RMM) by 51.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,580 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,615 shares during the period. Usca Ria LLC’s holdings in Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund were worth $336,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of RMM. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund by 34.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 313,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,583,000 after purchasing an additional 79,868 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $462,000. Howard Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund by 9.6% during the first quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 1,630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $591,000.

RMM opened at $21.35 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.69. Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund Inc. has a one year low of $16.51 and a one year high of $21.49.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.0917 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.15%.

In related news, Portfolio Manager Robert A. Dimella sold 9,330 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.29, for a total value of $189,305.70. Following the transaction, the portfolio manager now owns 14,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $296,213.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Portfolio Manager Robert A. Dimella sold 1,264 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.35, for a total value of $25,722.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the portfolio manager now directly owns 14,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $297,089.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by RiverNorth Capital Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by MacKay Shields LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade municipal debt securities.

