Usca Ria LLC Buys Shares of 5,907 Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Usca Ria LLC bought a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 5,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV bought a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 245.6% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 871 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 45.4% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 849 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SCHF opened at $39.97 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $39.84. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $30.08 and a 1-year high of $40.92.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

