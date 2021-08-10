Usca Ria LLC Increases Holdings in Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund Inc. (NYSEARCA:RMM)

Usca Ria LLC grew its holdings in Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund Inc. (NYSEARCA:RMM) by 51.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,580 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,615 shares during the period. Usca Ria LLC’s holdings in Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund were worth $336,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in RMM. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Mutual Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund in the first quarter worth about $201,000. Howard Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund by 9.6% in the first quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 1,630 shares in the last quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund by 68.8% in the first quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 19,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after buying an additional 7,978 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in shares of Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund by 8.2% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 21,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter.

Get Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund alerts:

In other Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund news, Portfolio Manager Robert A. Dimella sold 1,264 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.35, for a total transaction of $25,722.40. Following the sale, the portfolio manager now directly owns 14,599 shares in the company, valued at $297,089.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Portfolio Manager Robert A. Dimella sold 9,330 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.29, for a total value of $189,305.70. Following the sale, the portfolio manager now owns 14,599 shares in the company, valued at $296,213.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

NYSEARCA:RMM opened at $21.35 on Tuesday. Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.51 and a 12 month high of $21.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $20.69.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th will be given a $0.0917 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.15%.

Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund Profile

Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by RiverNorth Capital Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by MacKay Shields LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade municipal debt securities.

Featured Article: What are the Different Types of Leveraged Buyouts?

Receive News & Ratings for Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.