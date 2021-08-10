Usca Ria LLC Purchases 1,018 Shares of SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM)

Usca Ria LLC lifted its position in SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM) (TSE:SSO) by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,998 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 1,018 shares during the quarter. Usca Ria LLC’s holdings in SSR Mining were worth $281,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SSR Mining by 93.5% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,359 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,140 shares in the last quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd grew its stake in shares of SSR Mining by 43.1% in the first quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 4,650 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of SSR Mining in the first quarter valued at $103,000. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new position in shares of SSR Mining in the first quarter valued at $109,000. Finally, Rathbone Brothers plc bought a new position in shares of SSR Mining in the first quarter valued at $147,000. 48.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SSR Mining alerts:

SSRM opened at $15.82 on Tuesday. SSR Mining Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.68 and a fifty-two week high of $23.27. The company has a quick ratio of 4.23, a current ratio of 6.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $16.41.

SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM) (TSE:SSO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.08. SSR Mining had a return on equity of 8.61% and a net margin of 15.24%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that SSR Mining Inc. will post 1.67 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised SSR Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. National Bank Financial cut their price target on SSR Mining from C$36.00 to C$35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of SSR Mining in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on SSR Mining from C$24.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.33.

SSR Mining Profile

SSR Mining, Inc is a gold company. It engages in the operation, development, exploration, and acquisition of metal resource properties located in Turkey and the Americas. The firm focuses on the Çöpler Gold Mine, Puna, Marigold Mines, and Seabee Gold Operations. The company was founded on December 11, 1946 is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Featured Story: Understanding the different types of bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SSRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM) (TSE:SSO).

Receive News & Ratings for SSR Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SSR Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.