Usca Ria LLC Purchases New Stake in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Usca Ria LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 5,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SCHF. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV bought a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC bought a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 245.6% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 619 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 45.4% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab International Equity ETF stock opened at $39.97 on Tuesday. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $30.08 and a 12-month high of $40.92. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.84.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

