Usca Ria LLC Raises Position in Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NYSE:ACB)

Usca Ria LLC grew its holdings in shares of Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NYSE:ACB) by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,027 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,008 shares during the period. Usca Ria LLC’s holdings in Aurora Cannabis were worth $253,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ACB. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Aurora Cannabis by 115.9% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,177,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,961,000 after purchasing an additional 632,079 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Aurora Cannabis in the 1st quarter worth $2,806,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Aurora Cannabis in the 1st quarter worth $2,288,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Aurora Cannabis by 202.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 109,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,018,000 after acquiring an additional 216,438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Aurora Cannabis by 72.7% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 289,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,693,000 after acquiring an additional 121,730 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.87% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ACB opened at $7.35 on Tuesday. Aurora Cannabis Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.71 and a 52 week high of $18.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 5.88 and a quick ratio of 4.95. The firm has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of -0.50 and a beta of 3.17. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.38.

Aurora Cannabis (NYSE:ACB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.82) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.65). Aurora Cannabis had a negative net margin of 895.36% and a negative return on equity of 11.19%. The business had revenue of $43.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.17 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Aurora Cannabis Inc. will post -1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

ACB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Atb Cap Markets restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Aurora Cannabis in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Canaccord Genuity restated a “sell” rating and issued a $7.00 target price (down previously from $14.00) on shares of Aurora Cannabis in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Aurora Cannabis in a research report on Friday, May 14th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. CIBC cut their price target on Aurora Cannabis from C$15.00 to C$9.00 and set an “underperformer” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Aurora Cannabis in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $7.58.

Aurora Cannabis, Inc engages in the production, distribution and sale of cannabis products. It also produces and sells indoor cultivation systems and hemp related food products. The company was founded by Terry Booth and Steve Dobler on December 21, 2006 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

