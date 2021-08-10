Usca Ria LLC Raises Position in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Usca Ria LLC grew its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) by 10.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,761 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 160 shares during the quarter. Usca Ria LLC’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $428,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BDX. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 73.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Claire Fraser sold 390 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.36, for a total transaction of $94,130.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 266 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.30, for a total value of $64,451.80. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $311,355.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 922 shares of company stock worth $223,034 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BDX opened at $238.54 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $69.37 billion, a PE ratio of 37.45, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $245.94. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 12-month low of $219.50 and a 12-month high of $267.37.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.51 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 16.26% and a net margin of 9.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.20 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 9th will be given a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 8th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.55%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays assumed coverage on Becton, Dickinson and in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $270.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Becton, Dickinson and from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $276.93 to $265.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $274.50.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Profile

Becton, Dickinson & Co is a medical technology company. The firm engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment and diagnostic products used by healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, the pharmaceutical industry, and the general public.

