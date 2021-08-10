Usio (USIO) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Usio (NASDAQ:USIO) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, August 12th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.04) per share for the quarter.

Usio (NASDAQ:USIO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04). Usio had a negative net margin of 7.36% and a negative return on equity of 26.45%. The business had revenue of $13.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.96 million. On average, analysts expect Usio to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ USIO opened at $5.57 on Tuesday. Usio has a fifty-two week low of $1.40 and a fifty-two week high of $8.19. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.12. The company has a market capitalization of $139.56 million, a P/E ratio of -29.32 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Usio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st.

In other news, Director Michael R. Long sold 5,253 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.52, for a total transaction of $28,996.56. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,068,507 shares in the company, valued at $11,418,158.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Houston Korth Frost sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.50, for a total transaction of $195,000.00. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 58,495 shares of company stock worth $355,906. Corporate insiders own 24.00% of the company’s stock.

About Usio

Usio, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated electronic payment processing services to merchants and businesses in the United States. The company offers various types of automated clearing house (ACH) processing; and credit, prepaid card, and debit card-based processing services. Its ACH transaction processing services include Represented Check, a consumer non-sufficient funds check that is presented for payment electronically rather than through the paper check collection system; and Accounts Receivable Check Conversion, a consumer paper check payment that is converted into an e-check.

