Utrust (UTK) Market Capitalization Tops $138.54 Million

Utrust (CURRENCY:UTK) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on August 10th. Utrust has a market capitalization of $138.54 million and approximately $9.05 million worth of Utrust was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Utrust coin can now be purchased for $0.31 or 0.00000676 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Utrust has traded up 34.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002198 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.39 or 0.00053591 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002518 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.93 or 0.00015234 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002200 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $384.75 or 0.00845428 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $48.90 or 0.00107456 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.89 or 0.00041503 BTC.

About Utrust

Utrust (CRYPTO:UTK) is a coin. Its launch date was December 28th, 2017. Utrust’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 450,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Utrust is /r/UTRUST_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Utrust’s official Twitter account is @UTRUST_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . Utrust’s official website is utrust.com . The official message board for Utrust is medium.com/utrust

According to CryptoCompare, “The UTRUST platform aims to provide the consumer protection that buyers take for granted in traditional online purchases – acting as a mediator, resolving conflicts and enabling the possibility of refunds to mitigate fraud, while shielding the merchant from crypto-market volatility. The project wants to enable fast transactions, lower fees, and low cross-border transaction friction, enabling merchants to sell to a growing worldwide audience of crypto-holders. The project aspires to 'build a payment API for marketplace integration that will become the crypto-equivalent of PayPal. “

Utrust Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Utrust directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Utrust should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Utrust using one of the exchanges listed above.

