Uwe Schramm Sells 5,000 Shares of Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR) Stock

Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR) insider Uwe Schramm sold 5,000 shares of Altair Engineering stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total transaction of $360,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Uwe Schramm also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 8th, Uwe Schramm sold 4,449 shares of Altair Engineering stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.83, for a total transaction of $297,326.67.

On Friday, June 4th, Uwe Schramm sold 3,551 shares of Altair Engineering stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.63, for a total transaction of $236,603.13.

ALTR traded down $0.68 on Tuesday, reaching $70.98. 170,850 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 281,066. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.33 billion, a PE ratio of -788.67 and a beta of 1.50. Altair Engineering Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.24 and a twelve month high of $72.24. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $67.74.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Altair Engineering from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Altair Engineering from $64.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Altair Engineering from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. William Blair raised shares of Altair Engineering from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Altair Engineering in a research note on Friday, May 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.50.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Altair Engineering by 2.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,407,004 shares of the software’s stock worth $275,747,000 after acquiring an additional 121,841 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Altair Engineering by 1.3% during the first quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,311,234 shares of the software’s stock worth $144,614,000 after acquiring an additional 30,415 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in Altair Engineering by 0.8% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,400,385 shares of the software’s stock worth $87,426,000 after acquiring an additional 11,219 shares during the last quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC acquired a new position in Altair Engineering during the first quarter worth about $63,423,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Altair Engineering by 10.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 731,597 shares of the software’s stock worth $45,776,000 after acquiring an additional 67,414 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.41% of the company’s stock.

About Altair Engineering

Altair Engineering, Inc engages in the provision of software and cloud solutions for product design & development, high performance cloud computing and data intelligence. It operates through the following segments: Software and Client Engineering Services. The Software segment includes a portfolio of software products; as well as solvers and optimization technology products, modelling and visualization tools.

