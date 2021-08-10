VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF (NASDAQ:BBH) Hits New 52-Week High at $222.22

Shares of VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF (NASDAQ:BBH) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $222.22 and last traded at $217.63, with a volume of 19878 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $220.75.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $200.52.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBH. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF by 157.8% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,000 after purchasing an additional 2,053 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 66,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,259,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 10,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,771,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 9,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,624,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 8,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,542,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.48% of the company’s stock.

VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF Company Profile (NASDAQ:BBH)

The BIOTECH HOLDING COMPANY DEPOSITARY RECEIPTS or HOLDRS TRUST was formed under the depositary trust agreement, among The Bank of New York, as trustee, Merrill Lynch, Pierce, Fenner & Smith Incorporated, other depositors and the owners of the Biotech HOLDRS. The trust currently holds shares of common stock or American depositary shares issued by a group of companies that were, at the time of the initial offering, generally considered to be involved in various segments of thebiotechnology industry.

