VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF (NASDAQ:BBH) Hits New 52-Week High at $222.22

Shares of VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF (NASDAQ:BBH) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $222.22 and last traded at $217.63, with a volume of 19878 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $220.75.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $200.52.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBH. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF by 157.8% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,000 after purchasing an additional 2,053 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 66,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,259,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 10,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,771,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 9,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,624,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 8,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,542,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.48% of the company’s stock.

The BIOTECH HOLDING COMPANY DEPOSITARY RECEIPTS or HOLDRS TRUST was formed under the depositary trust agreement, among The Bank of New York, as trustee, Merrill Lynch, Pierce, Fenner & Smith Incorporated, other depositors and the owners of the Biotech HOLDRS. The trust currently holds shares of common stock or American depositary shares issued by a group of companies that were, at the time of the initial offering, generally considered to be involved in various segments of thebiotechnology industry.

