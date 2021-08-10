Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR) Shares Bought by GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR) by 33.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,217 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,296 shares during the quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF were worth $1,638,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the 1st quarter worth $53,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VCR traded up $1.69 on Tuesday, reaching $317.80. 7,026 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 111,816. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF has a 1-year low of $221.60 and a 1-year high of $323.16. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $312.52.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

