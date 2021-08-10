Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Bought by Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 12.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 75,235 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,248 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $3,876,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bridges Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. now owns 506,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,075,000 after purchasing an additional 17,640 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 30.2% in the 2nd quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC now owns 6,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 1,484 shares during the last quarter. Fundamentun LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5.3% in the second quarter. Fundamentun LLC now owns 176,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,084,000 after buying an additional 8,840 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, MAI Capital Management raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 6.0% in the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 693,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,730,000 after buying an additional 39,204 shares in the last quarter.

VEA stock traded up $0.11 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $52.36. 5,559,195 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,663,717. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $52.05. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $39.13 and a 52-week high of $53.43.

