Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) Shares Purchased by Mosaic Family Wealth LLC

Mosaic Family Wealth LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,404 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,375 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF comprises approximately 1.8% of Mosaic Family Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC owned about 0.06% of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF worth $6,241,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VOT. Clean Yield Group acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 106.4% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 227 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 168.8% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 258 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of VOT traded up $0.67 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $243.75. The company had a trading volume of 236 shares, compared to its average volume of 139,977. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $171.02 and a 1-year high of $244.56. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $234.48.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

Further Reading: Why do corrections happen?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.