Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Sold by Donald L. Hagan LLC

Donald L. Hagan LLC cut its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,543 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34 shares during the quarter. Donald L. Hagan LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $607,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Edge Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 260.0% in the first quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 72 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Powell Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter worth $29,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter worth $38,000. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter worth $46,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOO traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $406.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 174,205 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,947,241. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $295.04 and a 1 year high of $407.18. The company’s 50 day moving average is $395.88.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

