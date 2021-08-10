Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Bought by Bartlett & Co. LLC

Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 0.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 108,903 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $24,266,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,493,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $696,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Wall Street Access Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Wall Street Access Asset Management LLC now owns 2,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Madrona Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Madrona Financial Services LLC now owns 4,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Shares of VTI stock traded up $0.15 on Tuesday, hitting $228.93. 2,942,654 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,991,461. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1-year low of $162.85 and a 1-year high of $229.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $223.34.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Further Reading: Liquidity

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.