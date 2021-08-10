VAT Group (OTCMKTS:VACNY) Given Hold Rating at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued their hold rating on shares of VAT Group (OTCMKTS:VACNY) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

VACNY has been the topic of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of VAT Group to an outperform rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of VAT Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of VAT Group in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an underperform rating on shares of VAT Group in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of VAT Group in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. VAT Group presently has a consensus rating of Hold.

Get VAT Group alerts:

Shares of VAT Group stock opened at $41.77 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.88. VAT Group has a 52-week low of $17.50 and a 52-week high of $42.05.

VAT Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies vacuum valves in Switzerland, rest of Europe, the United States, Japan, Korea, Singapore, China, rest of Asia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Valves, Global Service, and Industry. The Valves segment offers vacuum valves for the semiconductor, displays, photovoltaics, and vacuum coating industries, as well as for the industrial and research sectors.

Read More: Balanced Fund

Receive News & Ratings for VAT Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VAT Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.