VAT Group (OTCMKTS:VACNY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated their neutral rating on shares of VAT Group (OTCMKTS:VACNY) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of VAT Group to an outperform rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of VAT Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reissued an underperform rating on shares of VAT Group in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a hold rating on shares of VAT Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, UBS Group restated a buy rating on shares of VAT Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold.

Shares of VAT Group stock opened at $41.77 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $35.88. VAT Group has a fifty-two week low of $17.50 and a fifty-two week high of $42.05.

VAT Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies vacuum valves in Switzerland, rest of Europe, the United States, Japan, Korea, Singapore, China, rest of Asia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Valves, Global Service, and Industry. The Valves segment offers vacuum valves for the semiconductor, displays, photovoltaics, and vacuum coating industries, as well as for the industrial and research sectors.

