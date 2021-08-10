VAULT (VAULT) Reaches Market Capitalization of $2.16 Million

VAULT (CURRENCY:VAULT) traded down 3.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on August 10th. During the last seven days, VAULT has traded 16.4% higher against the dollar. One VAULT coin can now be purchased for approximately $4.95 or 0.00010924 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. VAULT has a market capitalization of $2.16 million and $1,791.00 worth of VAULT was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002207 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001828 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.76 or 0.00045791 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $71.98 or 0.00158734 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $66.75 or 0.00147193 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45,346.83 or 1.00001590 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002780 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $370.21 or 0.00816416 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

VAULT Coin Profile

VAULT’s total supply is 3,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 435,904 coins. VAULT’s official Twitter account is @VaultInvest and its Facebook page is accessible here

VAULT Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VAULT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade VAULT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy VAULT using one of the exchanges listed above.

