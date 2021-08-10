Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Vericel Corporation is focused on developing patient-specific expanded cellular therapies for use in the treatment of patients with severe diseases and conditions. The company markets two autologous cell therapy products in the United States: Carticel (R) for the treatment of cartilage defects in the knee, and Epicel (R) for the treatment of severe burns. It is also developing MACI (TM) for the treatment of cartilage defects in the knee, and ixmyelocel-T for the treatment of advanced heart failure due to ischemic dilated cardiomyopathy. Vericel Corporation, formerly Aastrom Biosciences, Inc., is based in United States. “

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of Vericel from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Vericel in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. SVB Leerink cut their price target on shares of Vericel from $67.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Vericel from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.50.

Shares of VCEL stock traded down $1.19 on Tuesday, hitting $48.18. 10,816 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 675,597. Vericel has a one year low of $14.84 and a one year high of $68.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $55.49. The stock has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a PE ratio of 601.83 and a beta of 2.09.

Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08). Vericel had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 3.45%. The company had revenue of $39.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.78 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.18) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 97.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Vericel will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Sean C. Flynn sold 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total value of $154,028.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Paul K. Wotton sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.52, for a total transaction of $252,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 26,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,343,933.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 37,800 shares of company stock valued at $1,989,228. Corporate insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Vericel by 1,266.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 35,893 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,993,000 after acquiring an additional 33,267 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Vericel by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 563,471 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,298,000 after acquiring an additional 57,257 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Vericel by 1,688.4% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 357,343 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $19,851,000 after acquiring an additional 337,362 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new position in Vericel during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,969,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Vericel by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 58,750 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,264,000 after acquiring an additional 1,650 shares during the period.

Vericel Corp. engages in the research, product development, manufacture, and distribution of patient-specific, expanded cellular therapies for use in the treatment of patients with diseases. Its product portfolio includes MACI and Epicel. The MACI portfolio is FDA-approved product that applies the process of tissue engineering to grow cells on scaffolds using healthy cartilage tissue from the patient’s own knee.

