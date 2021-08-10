Veritaseum Price Tops $17.05 on Major Exchanges (VERI)

Veritaseum (CURRENCY:VERI) traded down 11.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on August 10th. One Veritaseum coin can currently be purchased for approximately $17.05 or 0.00037417 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Veritaseum has traded 19% lower against the dollar. Veritaseum has a total market capitalization of $36.64 million and approximately $3,375.00 worth of Veritaseum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002195 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $24.95 or 0.00054755 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002512 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.95 or 0.00015262 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002195 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $390.71 or 0.00857613 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $49.33 or 0.00108269 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.06 or 0.00041843 BTC.

About Veritaseum

VERI is a coin. It was first traded on April 25th, 2017. Veritaseum’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,149,646 coins. Veritaseum’s official Twitter account is @Veritaseuminc and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Veritaseum is veritas.veritaseum.com . The Reddit community for Veritaseum is https://reddit.com/r/Veritasium and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Veritaseum is a smart contract-based wallet interface that allows anyone to create, enter and manage smart contracts without the need for any kind of intermediaries, middleman or centralized authority. Veritaseum will allow users to interact with real-world products based completely on blockchain technology and smart contracts, including P2P value trading, P2P letters of credit and DAOs. VERI tokens will allow users to interact with the Veritaseum wallet interface. “

Buying and Selling Veritaseum

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Veritaseum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Veritaseum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Veritaseum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

