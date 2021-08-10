Veriti Management LLC Acquires 1,494 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Veriti Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 13.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 12,285 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 1,494 shares during the quarter. Veriti Management LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $846,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of GILD. Sawyer & Company Inc bought a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Gilead Sciences during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Gilead Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Gilead Sciences by 131.5% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 558 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the period. Finally, Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the first quarter worth $43,000. 74.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $81.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Monday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.70.

Shares of Gilead Sciences stock opened at $68.46 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $68.19. The firm has a market cap of $85.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.39. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.56 and a 12-month high of $70.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.11. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 55.94% and a net margin of 19.38%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.11 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.06%.

Gilead Sciences Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

Read More: Are we seeing the beginning of a new bubble?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GILD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD).

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.