Veriti Management LLC Acquires 1,947 Shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Veriti Management LLC increased its holdings in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 74.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,579 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,947 shares during the quarter. Veriti Management LLC’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $942,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Boston Partners boosted its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,705,061 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $745,984,000 after buying an additional 154,176 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 2.5% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 118,577 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $24,394,000 after buying an additional 2,936 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 8.8% during the first quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 42,230 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $8,503,000 after buying an additional 3,410 shares in the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 918.6% in the first quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 47,907 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $9,646,000 after acquiring an additional 43,204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in NXP Semiconductors by 26.7% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 164,645 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $33,150,000 after acquiring an additional 34,645 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.18% of the company’s stock.

NXPI opened at $217.11 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $201.81. The firm has a market cap of $57.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.40. NXP Semiconductors has a 1-year low of $117.25 and a 1-year high of $218.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a $0.563 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $2.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.19%.

NXPI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $213.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. raised their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $225.00 to $235.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $208.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $220.80.

In related news, CFO Peter Kelly sold 24,162 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.37, for a total value of $4,962,149.94. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 115,340 shares in the company, valued at $23,687,375.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 4,916 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.69, for a total transaction of $1,040,668.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 41,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,838,692.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NXP Semiconductors Profile

NXP Semiconductors NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of semiconductor solutions. It focuses on high performance mixed signal (HMPS), which delivers high performance mixed signal solutions to its customers to satisfy their system and sub-systems needs across the application areas such as automotive, identification, mobile, consumer, computing, wireless infrastructure, lighting and industrial, and software solutions for mobile phones.

