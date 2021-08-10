Veriti Management LLC Boosts Stake in Prudential plc (NYSE:PUK)

Veriti Management LLC lifted its position in Prudential plc (NYSE:PUK) by 133.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,262 shares during the quarter. Veriti Management LLC’s holdings in Prudential were worth $885,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PUK. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Prudential in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Prudential during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Prudential during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Prudential in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its position in Prudential by 81.2% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.62% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Prudential in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Prudential from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Prudential in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Prudential in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Prudential currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.00.

Prudential stock opened at $39.55 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $51.60 billion, a PE ratio of 11.27, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $39.35. Prudential plc has a 52 week low of $23.99 and a 52 week high of $44.99.

Prudential Plc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance and financial services. It operates through the Asia and U.S. geographical segments. The Asia segment consists of health and protection, other life insurance, mutual funds, selected personal lines property and casualty insurance, group insurance, and institutional fund management.

