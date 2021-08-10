Veriti Management LLC Has $993,000 Holdings in Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT)

Veriti Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT) by 101.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 127,116 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 64,045 shares during the quarter. Veriti Management LLC’s holdings in Wipro were worth $993,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Wipro by 111.0% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 331,961 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,105,000 after acquiring an additional 174,639 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. boosted its position in shares of Wipro by 38.9% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 805,499 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $5,107,000 after purchasing an additional 225,500 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Wipro by 40.7% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 199,809 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,266,000 after purchasing an additional 57,838 shares during the last quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich grew its stake in shares of Wipro by 35.9% during the first quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich now owns 55,993 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 14,796 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Wipro by 2,820.9% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 500,326 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,172,000 after purchasing an additional 483,197 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.33% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WIT opened at $8.49 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market cap of $48.33 billion, a PE ratio of 30.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.62. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.08. Wipro Limited has a 52-week low of $4.17 and a 52-week high of $8.60.

Wipro (NYSE:WIT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The information technology services provider reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.01. Wipro had a net margin of 17.83% and a return on equity of 20.35%. Analysts anticipate that Wipro Limited will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Nomura upgraded Wipro from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. raised shares of Wipro from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Citigroup raised shares of Wipro from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Wipro from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $6.23 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Wipro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.12.

Wipro Ltd. is a global information technology, consulting and outsourcing company, which engages in the development and integration of solutions. It operates through the Information Technology Services, India State Run Enterprise (ISRE), and Information Technology Products segments. The Information Technology Services segment provides a range of IT and IT-enabled services, which include digital strategy advisory, customer-centric design, technology consulting, IT consulting, custom application design, development, re-engineering and maintenance, systems integration, package implementation, global infrastructure services, analytics services, business process services, research and development, and hardware and software design to enterprises worldwide.

