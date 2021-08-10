Veriti Management LLC Purchases 2,170 Shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Veriti Management LLC boosted its position in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) by 71.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,212 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,170 shares during the quarter. Veriti Management LLC’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $784,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Veritable L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 0.9% in the first quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 8,545 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,203,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,695 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $943,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. First United Bank Trust boosted its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. First United Bank Trust now owns 3,494 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $492,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 0.4% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 23,403 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,521,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sheets Smith Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 1.9% in the first quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 5,509 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $776,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. 93.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Digital Realty Trust alerts:

NYSE:DLR opened at $157.67 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $44.40 billion, a PE ratio of 88.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $155.32. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $124.65 and a twelve month high of $164.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by ($1.13). Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 3.52% and a net margin of 13.22%. Analysts predict that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Matt Mercier sold 205 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.25, for a total transaction of $33,261.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 202 shares in the company, valued at $32,774.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CIO Gregory S. Wright sold 12,295 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.34, for a total transaction of $1,848,430.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 19,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,963,201.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 351,772 shares of company stock valued at $54,921,284 over the last 90 days. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $169.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $157.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Digital Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $167.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.71.

Digital Realty Trust Profile

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

See Also: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR).

Receive News & Ratings for Digital Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.