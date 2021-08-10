Veriti Management LLC Raises Stock Position in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Veriti Management LLC increased its position in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) by 103.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,465 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,886 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $1,046,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AZN. Tranquility Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 3.3% in the second quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 5,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division increased its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 0.7% during the first quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 27,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,375,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC grew its holdings in AstraZeneca by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 4,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in AstraZeneca by 1.5% during the first quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $685,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 37,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,868,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on AstraZeneca in a report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Argus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Monday, April 19th. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of AstraZeneca from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $122.00.

Shares of AZN opened at $56.36 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market cap of $147.92 billion, a PE ratio of 39.14, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.53. AstraZeneca PLC has a 1 year low of $46.48 and a 1 year high of $60.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $58.21.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.02. AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 40.02% and a net margin of 12.77%. As a group, analysts anticipate that AstraZeneca PLC will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.4%. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio is currently 92.54%.

About AstraZeneca

AstraZeneca Plc is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical products. Its pipeline are used for the following therapy areas: oncology, cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and respiratory. The company was founded on June 17, 1992 and is headquartered in Cambridge, the United Kingdom.

