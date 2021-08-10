Veritiv (NYSE:VRTV) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.81 EPS

Veritiv (NYSE:VRTV) issued its earnings results on Sunday. The basic materials company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.81, Fidelity Earnings reports. Veritiv had a net margin of 0.90% and a return on equity of 14.72%.

Shares of VRTV traded up $6.99 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $83.93. 328,239 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 257,800. Veritiv has a 1 year low of $12.30 and a 1 year high of $84.68. The company has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of 25.28 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 2.11. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $61.99.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on VRTV. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Veritiv from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Veritiv from $72.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Veritiv Corporation operates as a business-to-business provider of value-added packaging products and services, as well as facility solutions, print, and publishing products and services in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The Packaging segment provides custom and standard packaging solutions.

