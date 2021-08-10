VIBE Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $7,800.00 (VIBE)

VIBE (CURRENCY:VIBE) traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on August 10th. In the last week, VIBE has traded up 7.2% against the U.S. dollar. VIBE has a total market cap of $3.51 million and approximately $7,800.00 worth of VIBE was traded on exchanges in the last day. One VIBE coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0135 or 0.00000030 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002218 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.14 or 0.00053550 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002495 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.87 or 0.00015248 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002219 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $379.09 or 0.00840876 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.26 or 0.00107041 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.81 or 0.00041725 BTC.

About VIBE

VIBE (CRYPTO:VIBE) is a coin. Its genesis date was July 19th, 2017. VIBE’s total supply is 267,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 260,136,427 coins. The official website for VIBE is www.vibehub.io . VIBE’s official Twitter account is @VibeHubVR and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for VIBE is /r/VibeHub and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “VIBEHub unites Virtual/Augmented Reality with blockchain technology. It is an Ethereum-based Virtual reality platform which incorporates several marketplaces and hubs. The VIBE token will serve as the common currency on all the platform's marketplaces. “

VIBE Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VIBE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade VIBE should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy VIBE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

