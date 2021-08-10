VideoCoin Reaches Market Capitalization of $34.48 Million (VID)

VideoCoin (CURRENCY:VID) traded 1.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on August 10th. VideoCoin has a total market cap of $34.48 million and $27,809.00 worth of VideoCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, VideoCoin has traded 12.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One VideoCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.22 or 0.00000497 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Aeternity (AE) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000299 BTC.

Vipstar Coin (VIPS) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Cheesecoin (CHEESE) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

NevaCoin (NEVA) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0167 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Axiom (AXIOM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000010 BTC.

PeepCoin (PCN) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GrowingFi (GROW) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.38 or 0.00029736 BTC.

Bitsz (BITSZ) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.23 or 0.00018287 BTC.

Bit Trust System (BIUT) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

VideoCoin Profile

VideoCoin uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 15th, 2017. VideoCoin’s total supply is 265,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 154,239,646 coins. The Reddit community for VideoCoin is https://reddit.com/r/VideoCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for VideoCoin is medium.com/videocoin . VideoCoin’s official Twitter account is @videocoinhq and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for VideoCoin is www.videocoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The VideoCoin is a decentralized video encoding, storage, and content distribution network. “

Buying and Selling VideoCoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VideoCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade VideoCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy VideoCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

