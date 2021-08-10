Vine Energy (VEI) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Vine Energy (NYSE: VEI) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

8/7/2021 – Vine Energy was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $16.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Vine Energy Inc. is an energy company. It is focused on the development of natural gas properties principally in the stacked Haynesville and Mid-Bossier shale. Vine Energy Inc. is based in Plano, TX. “

8/4/2021 – Vine Energy was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Vine Energy Inc. is an energy company. It is focused on the development of natural gas properties principally in the stacked Haynesville and Mid-Bossier shale. Vine Energy Inc. is based in Plano, TX. “

7/30/2021 – Vine Energy was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $16.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Vine Energy Inc. is an energy company. It is focused on the development of natural gas properties principally in the stacked Haynesville and Mid-Bossier shale. Vine Energy Inc. is based in Plano, TX. “

7/28/2021 – Vine Energy was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Vine Energy Inc. is an energy company. It is focused on the development of natural gas properties principally in the stacked Haynesville and Mid-Bossier shale. Vine Energy Inc. is based in Plano, TX. “

7/24/2021 – Vine Energy was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $16.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Vine Energy Inc. is an energy company. It is focused on the development of natural gas properties principally in the stacked Haynesville and Mid-Bossier shale. Vine Energy Inc. is based in Plano, TX. “

NYSE VEI traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $14.90. The stock had a trading volume of 7,695 shares, compared to its average volume of 392,049. Vine Energy Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.85 and a 52-week high of $16.21. The company’s fifty day moving average is $14.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75.

Vine Energy (NYSE:VEI) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.46). The firm had revenue of $160.63 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Vine Energy Inc. will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Vine Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in Vine Energy during the second quarter worth about $178,000. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in Vine Energy during the second quarter worth about $209,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in Vine Energy during the second quarter worth about $276,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Vine Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $345,000.

Vine Energy Inc, an energy company, focuses on the development of natural gas properties in the stacked Haynesville and Mid-Bossier shale plays in the Haynesville Basin of Northwest Louisiana. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Plano, Texas.

