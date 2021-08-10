Virtu Financial LLC Has $74,000 Stake in Brf S.A. (NYSE:BRFS)

Virtu Financial LLC trimmed its holdings in Brf S.A. (NYSE:BRFS) by 73.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,577 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46,700 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in BRF were worth $74,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of BRF by 189.1% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 659,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,961,000 after buying an additional 431,419 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in BRF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in BRF by 230.0% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,484,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,731,343 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in BRF by 84.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 192,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $806,000 after purchasing an additional 87,918 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its position in BRF by 15.9% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 24,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 3,408 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BRFS opened at $4.67 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.28. The company has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a PE ratio of 13.74 and a beta of 1.77. Brf S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $2.85 and a fifty-two week high of $6.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73.

BRF (NYSE:BRFS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.02). BRF had a return on equity of 18.23% and a net margin of 3.55%. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that Brf S.A. will post 0.36 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on BRFS. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of BRF from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $6.10 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BRF from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $3.50 target price (down previously from $4.50) on shares of BRF in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of BRF from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $6.40 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.38.

BRF SA focuses on raising, producing, and slaughtering poultry and pork for processing, production, and sale of fresh meat, processed products, pasta, margarine, and other products. The company's product portfolio comprises meat products, including frozen whole and cut chicken, frozen pork, and beef; processed food products, such as marinated, frozen, whole and cut chicken, roosters, turkey meat, sausages, ham products, bologna, frankfurters, salamis, bacon, cold meats, other smoked products, chicken sausages, chicken hot dogs, and chicken bologna; and frozen processed meats comprising hamburgers, steaks, breaded meat products, kibbeh, and meatballs.

