Virtu Financial LLC Invests $82,000 in Enerplus Co. (NYSE:ERF)

Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Enerplus Co. (NYSE:ERF) (TSE:ERF) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 16,427 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boston Partners purchased a new position in shares of Enerplus in the 1st quarter worth about $31,930,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Enerplus by 50.2% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,127,697 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $25,734,000 after buying an additional 1,714,600 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in shares of Enerplus by 1,022.5% during the 1st quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 3,950,209 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $19,833,000 after buying an additional 3,598,283 shares during the period. South Dakota Investment Council raised its holdings in shares of Enerplus by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 3,067,233 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $15,367,000 after buying an additional 331,634 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Enerplus by 379.9% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,028,856 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $19,112,000 after buying an additional 2,397,668 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 47.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Enerplus alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ERF shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Enerplus from C$13.00 to C$13.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Desjardins upgraded Enerplus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. CIBC raised their target price on Enerplus from C$10.00 to C$13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Enerplus from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Enerplus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Enerplus has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.89.

ERF stock opened at $5.69 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. Enerplus Co. has a 52-week low of $1.70 and a 52-week high of $7.54. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.68. The stock has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.63 and a beta of 3.23.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.0304 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. This is an increase from Enerplus’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. Enerplus’s payout ratio is currently 57.14%.

About Enerplus

Enerplus Corp. engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas. It conducts operations in Willston Basin, Marcellus Shale, and Canadian Waterfloods. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Featured Article: Capital Gains Distribution

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ERF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enerplus Co. (NYSE:ERF) (TSE:ERF).

Receive News & Ratings for Enerplus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enerplus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.