Virtu Financial LLC Purchases New Shares in Powerbridge Technologies Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:PBTS)

Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Powerbridge Technologies Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:PBTS) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 20,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,000.

Separately, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Powerbridge Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $78,000. 0.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PBTS stock opened at $1.30 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.62. Powerbridge Technologies Co., Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $1.07 and a fifty-two week high of $9.65.

Powerbridge Technologies Co, Ltd. provides software application and technology solutions and services primarily in China. The company offers Powerbridge System Solutions, which include Trade Enterprise and Trade Compliance, as well as Import & Export Loan and Insurance Processing for customers to streamline their trade operations, trade logistics, and regulatory compliance.

