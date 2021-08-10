Virtu Financial LLC Raises Stock Position in Banco BBVA Argentina S.A. (NYSE:BBAR)

Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Banco BBVA Argentina S.A. (NYSE:BBAR) by 110.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,006 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 12,065 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in Banco BBVA Argentina were worth $63,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Banco BBVA Argentina during the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Paloma Partners Management Co increased its stake in shares of Banco BBVA Argentina by 15.4% during the first quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 531,924 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,452,000 after buying an additional 70,958 shares during the period. FIL Ltd increased its stake in shares of Banco BBVA Argentina by 63.1% during the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 48,706 shares of the bank’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 18,849 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of Banco BBVA Argentina by 39.2% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 158,455 shares of the bank’s stock worth $433,000 after buying an additional 44,659 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Banco BBVA Argentina by 18.5% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 186,022 shares of the bank’s stock worth $508,000 after buying an additional 29,086 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Banco BBVA Argentina alerts:

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BBAR. TheStreet upgraded shares of Banco BBVA Argentina from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Banco BBVA Argentina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th.

Shares of Banco BBVA Argentina stock opened at $3.12 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $637.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 1.30. Banco BBVA Argentina S.A. has a 52 week low of $2.27 and a 52 week high of $4.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.39.

Banco BBVA Argentina (NYSE:BBAR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The bank reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $281.60 million for the quarter. Banco BBVA Argentina had a net margin of 8.27% and a return on equity of 10.10%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Banco BBVA Argentina S.A. will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Banco BBVA Argentina Profile

Banco BBVA Argentina SA provides various banking products and services to individuals and companies in Argentina. It provides retail banking products and services, such as checking and savings accounts, time deposits, credit cards, personal and secured loans (primarily automobile loans), mortgages, insurance, and investment products to individuals; and small and medium-sized companies products and services, such as financing products, factoring, checking accounts, time deposits, transactional and payroll services, insurance, and investment products to private-sector companies.

Featured Story: What is the formula for the cash asset ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Banco BBVA Argentina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco BBVA Argentina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.