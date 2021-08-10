Virtus Total Return Fund Inc. Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.08 (NYSE:ZTR)

Virtus Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:ZTR) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, May 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.65%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 11th.
Shares of ZTR opened at $9.95 on Tuesday. Virtus Total Return Fund has a twelve month low of $7.31 and a twelve month high of $10.41. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.86.
About Virtus Total Return Fund
