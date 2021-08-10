Virtus Total Return Fund Inc. Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.08 (NYSE:ZTR)

Virtus Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:ZTR) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, May 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.65%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 11th.

Shares of ZTR opened at $9.95 on Tuesday. Virtus Total Return Fund has a twelve month low of $7.31 and a twelve month high of $10.41. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.86.

About Virtus Total Return Fund

Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is co-managed by Virtus Investment Advisers, Inc, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC and Newfleet Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States.

