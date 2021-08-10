Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The semiconductor company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.02, RTT News reports. The firm had revenue of $819.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $817.72 million. Vishay Intertechnology had a net margin of 6.30% and a return on equity of 11.02%. Vishay Intertechnology’s quarterly revenue was up 40.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.18 EPS. Vishay Intertechnology updated its Q3 2021 guidance to EPS.

VSH opened at $22.36 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 3.03 and a quick ratio of 2.22. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.27. Vishay Intertechnology has a 1-year low of $14.84 and a 1-year high of $26.50. The stock has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.40.

Get Vishay Intertechnology alerts:

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 18th were paid a $0.095 dividend. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 17th. Vishay Intertechnology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.30%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on VSH. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vishay Intertechnology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Citigroup lowered shares of Vishay Intertechnology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.79 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vishay Intertechnology has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.96.

About Vishay Intertechnology

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc manufactures and supplies discrete semiconductors and passive electronic components in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company operates through six segments: Metal Oxide Semiconductor Field Effect Transistors (MOSFETs), Diodes, Optoelectronic Components, Resistors, Inductors, and Capacitors.

Further Reading: Asset Allocation, Balancing Your Investments

Receive News & Ratings for Vishay Intertechnology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vishay Intertechnology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.